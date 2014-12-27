American Red Cross tornado relief assistance continues

This is a news release from the Red Cross

The American Red Cross is continuing disaster relief operations and client assistance casework Saturday and Sunday in Marion and Jones counties for people affected by Tuesday's tornadoes.

Shelter Closed: The shelter that re-opened in Marion County on Friday evening is now CLOSED.

Client Assistance Locations: The Red Cross is operating two (2) Client Assistance locations Saturday and Sunday in Marion and Jones counties where residents with disaster-related needs may meet with a Red Cross caseworker who will connect them with available community resources to aid in their recovery. The Red Cross will be serving lunch from both locations and have clean up kits, tarps, gloves and other bulk items available at the sites.

Client Assistance locations and hours of operation are:

1. Woodlawn Church, 1452 Highway 98 East, Columbia, MS. Hours: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m; Sunday 1-5 p.m.

2. Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 220 Service Road, Laurel, MS. Hours: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m; Sunday 1-5 p.m.

People who are unable to travel to one of the Client Assistance locations but need assistance may call the Red Cross office in Hattiesburg at 601-582-8151 to be put in touch with a Red Cross caseworker.

How to help: Those who would like to help people affected by disasters like the SE Mississippi Tornadoes, can make a donation to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. People can donate by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. These donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

For up-to-date information, like American Red Cross of Southeast Mississippi on Face Book and follow us on Twitter, @RedCrossMiss.

