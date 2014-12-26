Pine Belt children blessed after Christmas mix-up

Several Pine Belt children woke up without presents under their Christmas tree.

The South Mississippi Children's Shelter was providing gifts to needy children, but due to a supposed lack of communication, some children didn't receive a gift.

Advisory board President Heidi Hackbarth said, "My heart is so full, I ranted on Facebook for a little while last night, and within minutes I had thousands of dollars pouring in."

Residents from as far as California and Texas were donating to the cause.

"I am so proud of our community, I can't ask for anything more," Hackbarth said. "Just everybody was so worried and wanted the kids to have a Christmas so we said, 'we're going to do round two,' so that's what we did today."

The organization's board members took the donations and set out to find gifts for the children.

According to Hackbarth, any leftover money will be placed in a fund for future projects for the children.

That shelter currently assists children aged 12-19 years old in 27 counties.

CCopyright2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.