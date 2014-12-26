UPDATE: Wiggins police locate alleged credit card thief

The suspect was last seen in an older model Chevrolet Tahoe. Photo Credit Wiggins Police Department

The suspect was last seen in an older model Chevrolet Tahoe. Photo Credit Wiggins Police Department

The Wiggins Police Department have located the alleged credit card thief. Photo Credit Wiggins Police Department

The Wiggins Police Department have located the alleged credit card thief. Photo Credit Wiggins Police Department

The Wiggins Police Department have located the alleged credit card thief. Photo Credit Wiggins Police Department

A suspect allegedly involved in credit card theft in Wiggins has been apprehended on Wednesday by Jackson police.

Kenya Knotts will be taken to Stone County to await trial once she posts bond on unrelated charges in Hinds County.

Knotts allegedly entered the Saucier Elementary School in Harrison County on Dec. 19, and stole an employee's purse.

Cpl. Richard Gulledge with the Wiggins Criminal Investigation Division said Knotts allegedly made several fraudulent transactions in Wiggins, Hattiesburg and Jackson on the same day with the victim's credit card.

Wiggins Police Department said they were able to find Knotts with help from the public.