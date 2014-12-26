Initial damage numbers and new severe weather threat

This is a news release from MEMA

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has compiled the initial damage numbers from the Dec. 23 tornadoes that show 241 total homes and 77 businesses affected. There were also four deaths and 50 injuries.

Marion Co.: 108 homes and 43 businesses destroyed/major damage.Jones Co.: 12 homes and one business destroyed/major damage.Lamar Co.: one business major damage.Based on the results of the initial damage assessments, MEMA has submitted a formal request to FEMA for Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments to take place on Monday to determine if any federal assistance may be available.

There is also a new severe weather threat, mainly heavy rainfall in excess of two to four inches, possible for most of the state tonight through Sunday morning. Severe thunderstorms that include damaging winds, hail and perhaps tornadoes are possible for areas mainly south of Highway 84.

MEMA urges the public to be weather aware and ensure they have ways to get weather alerts, as well as a plan should severe weather threaten.

For more information, go to MEMA's website at www.msema.org, or download the MEMA mobile app on your iOS or Android device.