Traffic delays on I-59 due to accident

Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic camera footage from I-59 and Hwy 49 intersection.

A traffic accident on Interstate 59 around 5:00 p.m. will cause moderate traffic delays.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the accident occurred in the northbound lane of I-59 where it intersects with US Highway 49.

Traffic is expected to be delayed for approximately an hour.

