TL Wallace is providing supplies for tornado victims

Volunteers are handing out supplies to tornado victims in Marion County. Photo Credit Rhonda Broom

Marion County residents have banned together to help the community.

TL Wallace is providing clothes, toiletries and non-perishable food and drinks for anyone in need due to the Tuesday afternoon tornado.

According to Rhonda Broom, several volunteers are working to give out the supplies at the warehouse behind the Wallace building.

