One dead after suspicious Marion County fire

A Marion County resident was found dead after a Wednesday morning house fire.

Thomas "Tomcat" Sandifer, 63, was found when his trailer on Riverbend Road in the Goss Community caught fire around 9 a.m.

According to Sandifer's daughter, the Marion County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are currently at the residence.

This incident is still under investigation.

