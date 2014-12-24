Post offices open Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve

This is a news release from United States Postal Service

Post Offices in Mississippi will be open Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24, and New Year's Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 31, but most will shorten retail lobby hours and close early on these dates. Regular mail delivery will not be affected.

Revised hours will be posted at each Post Office. Signage providing information on the nearest alternate access location where postal products and services can be obtained will be posted at locations closing early on these dates. Customers can also find information on their Post Office's operating hours by visiting www.usps.com under “Find USPS Locations”.

Commercial customers are asked to check with their business mail entry units for specific information regarding holiday hours of operation.

Blue collection boxes with final collection times before 12 p.m. will not be affected by these changes. However, collection boxes with final collection times scheduled after that may be collected early. Therefore, mail should be deposited into these mailboxes by 12 p.m. for early pickup on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Customers requiring postal services later on those days are encouraged to contact their local Post Office. Customers also may call 1.800.ASK.USPS for additional information.

Post Offices in Mississippi will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Only Priority Mail Express will be delivered on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. All Post Offices will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

