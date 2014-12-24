Red Cross responds to tornadoes in Southeast Mississippi with shelter, food and relief supplies

This is a news release from Red Cross

The American Red Cross Mississippi Region continues to help people affected by the severe weather system that tore through Marion and Jones counties in Southeast Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.

The emergency shelter in Foxworth, Miss., remains open at the Mt. Carmel Church of God located at 573 Mt. Carmel Church Rd. for those in Marion County who have been affected by the disaster. Red Cross workers, food and emergency supplies such as clean-up kits, blankets, and comfort supplies are available for those with disaster-related needs.

Red Cross is working with the Salvation Army in the affected areas to coordinate mass feeding throughout the day and evening. Food is available at the emergency shelter in Foxworth. Additionally, Red Cross emergency response vehicles are stocked with food and emergency supplies and driving through neighborhoods where damage has occurred.

Emergency management has requested damage assessment assistance from the Red Cross in Marion and Jones counties. Disaster Action Team members are on the ground conducting assessments today in order to help determine the extent of the communities' needs.

Those who have been directly affected by this disaster and need immediate assistance, should contact the Red Cross office in Hattiesburg at 601-582-8151 and be connected with a Red Cross caseworker.

HOW TO HELP: Those who would like to help people affected by disasters like this severe weather event, can make a donation to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. People can donate by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. These donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

For up-to-date information, like American red Cross of Southeast Mississippi on Face Book and follow us on Twitter, @RedCrossMiss.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.