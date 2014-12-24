Jones Co. begins to pick up the pieces after tornado

The Bush Dairy Community suffered extensive damage and lost to residents in the Tuesday

Jones County residents and business owners are recovering from a Tuesday afternoon tornado. As the storm moved across the county, two lives were lost and several homes in the Bush Dairy Community were damaged.

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department Leonardo Drummond, 45, and Josey White, 40, died at their residence on Mullican Road in Laurel, MS.

The residents died when their home was destroyed, according to the sheriff's department.

Jones County resident Ken Keyes said the tornado came through the woods near his home where the two residents died.

“It took the trailer and disintegrated it. [The tornado] went into part of the barn, and it took part of that trailer a quarter of a mile to the neighbor's pond,” Keyes said. “It's just amazing how devastating this tornado can be.”

According to Keyes, the tornado broke windows out of a nearby car, split trees in the woods and ripped a new home from the concrete slab.

“It cleaned it off even with the concrete,” Keyes said. “It's just an enormous amount of damage that changed people's lives a matter of minutes.”

The National Weather Service is in Jones County to assess the damage. The preliminary assessment is that the tornado was an EF-2.

According to the NWS, the tornado was on the ground for about five miles.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.