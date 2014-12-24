Marion Co. suffers extensive damage from tornado

A tornado ripped through Columbia, MS Tuesday around 2 p.m., causing extensive damage to the local businesses and homes.

A Columbia home owner said, “The tornado destroyed my home. I'm blessed I wasn't home.”

The family is now working to salvage what they can from the home.

Pictured above are several businesses along Highway 98, and homes off of East Marion School Road that were destroyed.

