UPDATE: Four tornado victim's names have been released

Amber Sumrall, 33, died in the Columbia tornado Tuesday afternoon. Photo Credit Facebook

?

The four names of Pine Belt tornado victims have been released.

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department Leonardo Drummond, 45, and Josey White, 40, died at their residence on Mullican Road in Laurel, MS.

The residents died when their home was destroyed, according to the sheriff's department.

Marion County Coroner Norma Williamson has confirmed two deaths from Tuesday's tornado in Columbia.

Williamson said Amber Sumrall, 33, a hairstylist at Head to Toe, died while taking cover in the salon.

According to Williamson, debris broke through the wall, and struck Sumrall.

The second victim was in a nearby trailer park behind Jack's Restaurant.

Mary Jane Sartin, 71, was found at her home in Wilk's Trailer Park.

Several injuries have been reported throughout Jones and Marion counties.

Gov. Phil Bryant issued a State of Emergency for Jones and Marion counties to allow the state to send assistance to the damaged areas, and emergency personal are currently working to remove debris and restore power.

The storm swept through the Pine Belt around 2 p.m. Tuesday, causing widespread damage to local businesses and homes.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.