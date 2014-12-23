Four deaths confirmed and damage reported to MEMA

This is a news release from MEMA

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received confirmation of four deaths and at least 20 injuries from apparent tornadoes and severe weather that struck the state on Tuesday afternoon.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the four individuals who lost their lives today during the severe weather that pushed through the state," Gov. Phil Bryant said

Gov. Bryant issued a State of Emergency for Jones and Marion counties following the storms. The State of Emergency allows the state to send assistance to the damaged areas.

The following are preliminary reports by county as damage assessments continue:

Jones: Two deaths. Damage to homes and power outages. Lamar: Homes damaged and road closed due to flooding/debris. Marion: Two deaths and 20 injuries. Extensive damage to homes and businesses. Multiple roads closed. Numerous power outages. Red Cross Shelter is open at Mt. Carmel Church of God, 573 Mt. Carmel Church Rd. in Foxworth.

Officials are asking citizens to stay away from damaged areas, as there could be downed power lines and other life safety concerns. This could also hamper response efforts.

Damage assessments are ongoing. Damage report updates will be released as they become available.

National Weather Service Survey Teams will assess the damage to confirm tornadoes and their strength.

MEMA urges the public to report damages to your local Emergency Management Agency. For a list of contact numbers for your county, visit www.msema.org/local-ema.

For more information, go to MEMA's website at www.msema.org or download the MEMA mobile app on your iOS or Android device.

The best way to get up-to-date information is to “Like” MEMA on Facebook, or “Follow” us on twitter.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.