Weather Service to survey storm damage

The National Weather Service is sending a storm survey teams to damaged areas on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, one team will be sent to cover damage in Columbia, and the second will survey damage in northern Lamar and Jones Counties.

The purpose of the survey is to determine the official tornado Enhanced F-scale rating for the storm.

News Seven will track the survey team and report the ratings late Wednesday afternoon.

