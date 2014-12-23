Power outages for Dixie Electric customers

This is a news release from Dixie Electric Outage

Nearly 6,000 Dixie Electric members lost electric service due to severe storms that came through the area on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 23.

Most of the outages are in the western portion of Jones County. The severe storms broke power poles and brought down power lines.

Here is a list by county of the outages as of 5:30 p.m.

• Jones County – 5,916

• Covington County - 28

• Wayne County – 20

• Forrest County – 3

• Perry County – 1

Line crews are responding to the outages. Please stay away from downed power lines. Also, stay off the roadways if possible, so the line crews can work safely.

If a member needs to report an outage, they can call the answering service at 888-465-9209.

Dixie Electric Power Association serves 38,000 accounts in a seven county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington, Clarke and Jasper counties.

