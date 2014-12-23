Live Video: Severe weather coverage

Several counties in the Pine Belt area are experiencing strong winds, lightning and heavy downpours.

A tornado warning and several severe thunderstorm watches are still in effect as of 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Currently, Columbia is experiencing a tornado warning that is heading north east at 55 miles per hour.

