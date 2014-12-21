RECIPE: Cranberry Sangria - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

RECIPE: Cranberry Sangria

RECIPE: Cranberry Sangria

Cranberry Sangria Photo Credit Will Cook for Smiles Cranberry Sangria Photo Credit Will Cook for Smiles
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Apple cider and eggnog are always considered a go-to beverage for the holiday season. 

However, Will Cook For Smiles is breaking the trend with a cranberry sangria recipe that is sure to be a party favor. 


To see the recipe, please click here


Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly