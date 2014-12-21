RECIPE: Mint Oreo Truffles

These are a yummy treat from Sally's Baking Addiction for any holiday lover.

Ingredients:

1 (15.25 oz) package Mint Creme Oreos

8 ounces (224g) cream cheese, softened to room temperature

12 ounces high quality semi-sweet chocolate*

Optional: sprinkles and green candy melts (pictured above)

Directions:

Process the Oreos (the entire cookies, filling and cookie) in a food processor or blender. Pulse until crumbs are formed.

Using a hand-held or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the Oreo crumbs with the cream cheese until combined. The mixture will be thick and sticky. You may do this step by hand, but I find using a mixer is much easier.

Using your hands, roll into 30-35 balls. Place balls on two large plates, a parchment paper lined baking sheet, or a silicone mat-lined baking sheet. Freeze the truffles for about 30 minutes. (Freezing the balls is the most important step of this recipe. If they are not cold and solid, the melted chocolate will not coat the balls properly.)

Coarsely chop the chocolate and melt according to package directions. Working with 1 truffle at a time, coat in chocolate. Here's how I coat truffles: drop the truffle in the middle of the melted chocolate. Swirl the chocolate all around it with a fork. Pick up the truffle with a fork - do not pierce it, simply pick it up on top of the fork's prongs. Tap the fork on the edge of the bowl to allow the excess chocolate to drip off. Place on a lined baking sheet. Top with sprinkles while the chocolate is still wet or drizzle with the melted green candy melts, if using.

Refrigerate truffles for at least 10 minutes so the chocolate sets. Truffles must always be chilled and will stay fresh for up to 5 days in the refrigerator. Freeze up to 2-3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator before serving.

