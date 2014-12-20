WCU Tradition Campus Hosts Police Officer Workshop

This is a news release from William Carey University

Thirty-two officers from the D'Iberville Police Department recently attended a search and seizure update workshop hosted by the criminal justice program at the William Carey University Tradition campus in Biloxi.

The workshop, held throughout a two-week span in December, allowed the officers to receive a partial fulfillment of their state-mandated in-service training hours, according to Dr. Karla Pope, chair of the criminal justice program.

“The workshops are designed to help the officers be better prepared to act and react in situations they encounter on the street,” said Dr. Pope.

She added that the discussion-based classes allow officers to use their experiences and the experiences of their colleagues to better understand the application of constitutional protections in law enforcement.

“We enjoy hosting the officers on our campus because it is a way for William Carey to give back to the local community and keep the local police force current on any changes in the constitutional issues they need to be knowledgeable about every day,” said Dr. Pope.

For information about the criminal justice program, visit www.wmcarey.edu or contact Dr. Pope at kpope@wmcarey.edu.

