Carey Receives Foundation Gifts

William Carey University recently received gifts for the new Doctor of Physical Therapy program and the Joseph and Nancy Fail School of Nursing from the South Mississippi Home Health Foundation.

The Foundation, established in 1987, was formed by donations from Deaconess HomeCare and Hospice employees and by investment income.

The gifts to Carey include $40,000 to endow a nursing scholarship and $100,000 to defray the startup costs of the new Doctor of Physical Therapy program, which is anticipated to begin enrolling its first pre-physical therapy students in August 2015.

