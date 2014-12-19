WCU adds new doctoral degree

This is a news release from William Carey

The William Carey University School of Education will offer the doctor of education (Ed.D.) in educational leadership K-12 beginning in November 2015, pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

The new degree will prepare candidates to become effective leaders in their school districts. The degree is offered primarily in an online format with 61 required course hours, including the dissertation.

The School of Education currently offers a specialist of education (Ed.S.) degree with a concentration on educational leadership that can lead directly into the new doctoral degree. In addition to the new doctorate, the School of Education offers an Ed.D. or doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) in higher education administration, five Ed.S. concentrations, the master of education (M.Ed.) with 15 concentrations and numerous undergraduate education programs.

For more information on the new degree, contact Dr. Liesa Weaver, assistant professor of education and chair of educational leadership, at lweaver@wmcarey.edu. For more information about the School of Education, call (601) 316-6600 or visit www.wmcarey.edu.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.