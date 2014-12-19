RECIPE: Grilled cheeseburger wraps

Need a perfect lunch or a quick dinner? Try this recipe from Life in the Lofthouse.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound lean ground beef

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 Tablespoons ketchup

1 teaspoon dried minced onion

pepper and salt, to taste

5 large flour tortillas

shredded cheddar cheese

mustard

tomato slices

lettuce

INSTRUCTIONS

Brown ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drain any grease. Add Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, minced onion and salt and pepper to beef. Stir to combine.

Reduce heat to low and let mixture heat thoroughly, about 5 minutes or so.

Sprinkle some cheddar cheese down the center of each tortilla. Add a few heaping Tablespoons of the beef mixture on top of cheese. Drizzle a little mustard (and more ketchup, if desired) on top of the beef, and then add a couple tomato slices. Roll up each tortilla burrito-style.

Place wraps, a couple at a time, onto a preheated indoor grill and grill for 3-5 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Carefully remove wraps from grill and place on a plate. Gently unravel wrap to add some lettuce. Re-roll wrap and then cut in center diagonally. Serve immediately and enjoy! ?