West bound traffic on Hardy St. delayed by accident

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Two west bound lanes are closed on Hardy Street for the next hour. 

Two vehicles collided on Highway 98 just before Weathersby Road in Hattiesburg around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. 

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said that traffic is passing on the shoulder until the road can be cleared. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

