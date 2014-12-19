State Health Officer Announces Certificate of Need Decision for Columbus, MS Project

This is a news release from the Mississippi State Department of Health

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announces the issuance of a Certificate of Need (CON) for the following project.

Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle, Inc., received Certificate of Need (CON) authority to relocate the pharmacy department, enlarge its existing operating room, and create space for a satellite pharmacy in the surgical department. The MSDH did not approve the hospital's request to add two new surgical suites.

The total capital expenditure for this project is $8,966,311.

Mississippi's Certificate of Need process is a fundamental component of the state's health planning and health regulatory activities. In managing the Certificate of Need process, the Department seeks to improve the health of Mississippi residents; to increase accessibility, acceptability, continuity and quality of health services; to prevent unnecessary duplication of health resources; and to provide some cost containment.

The MSDH has administered the Certificate of Need program since July 1986. Since then, more than 1,400 Certificate of Need applications have been reviewed, representing total capital expenditures of approximately $5 billion. The next Certificate of Need monthly meeting will be January 29, 2015, at the MSDH offices in Jackson.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.