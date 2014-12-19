On this day in history - December 19th, 1843

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol hits bookstores. The Christmas staple novella tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, whose name is now synonymous with a person who is a cheapskate.

Scrooge meets the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come on his journey to reform his greedy ways and learn to become a giving and loving person. A Christmas Carol has never fallen out of print. It's been adapted for the stage and screen many times in many ways. Some critics believe the 1951 version starring Alastair Sim is one of the best.



In the novella, sickly Tiny Tim pronounces to all "God bless us, everyone!"



Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

