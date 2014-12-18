RECIPE: Baked garlic chicken with brown sugar

This recipe is by Complete Recipes.com.

Ingredients List

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

4 garlic cloves, minced

4 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon olive oil

additional herbs and spices, as desired

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Line a baking dish or cookie sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat with cooking spray or lightly brush with oil.

In small saute pan, saute garlic with the oil until tender.

Remove from heat and stir in brown sugar.

Add additional herbs and spices as desired.

Place chicken breasts in a prepared baking dish and cover with the garlic and brown sugar mixture.

Add salt and pepper to taste.Bake uncovered for 15-30 minutes, or until juices run clear.

Cooking time will depend on the size and thickness of your chicken.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.