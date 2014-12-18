Randy Price competes in Super Service Challenge

Randy Price Company teams up with Feildhouse for the Homeless in Super Service Challenge. Photo by Jeff Daley

A Pine Belt business has entered into a Super Service Challenge.

Randy Price and Company have been working with the Field House for the Homeless for over a year, and the company has submitted a video detailing the team's involvement and the impact their support has had on the community.

Randy Price said, “We've kind of been flying under the radar on this on our involvement with the Field House for the Homeless. He has given away throughout this country to 501-3-c"s. So I felt it was worth the effort to put together something to tell our story about the Field House for the Homeless.”

The video was entered into an online voting competition, and Brees will announce the grand prize winner of $50,000 at the Super Bowl.

The Super Service Challenge began in 2011 as a way for companies to donate to projects or causes that are important to their employees.

