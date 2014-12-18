LMS students receive D.A.R.E. certificates

Students from Laurel Middle School completed at 10 week D.A.R.E. program on Thursday. Photo by Eddie Robertson

Over 200 Laurel Middle School students received certificates of achievement Thursday during a D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony.

The students were enrolled in 10 week course since September where they learned about the harmful effects of alcohol, marijuana and other drugs. Students who entered the program were taught about the negative effects of bullying and gang memberships.

D.A.R.E stands for drug abuse resistance education, and is an international education program that works to prevent drug abuse and teach kids the importance of good decision-making skills and to think about the consequences of their actions.

Local community leaders were on hand to congratulate the students, and after the ceremony the children were treated to pizza and snacks.

