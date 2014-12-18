Jones Co. Christmas garbage schedule

Jones county garbage services will not be provided on Christmas Day.

The office will be running normal routes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, but all trash from Dec. 25 will be picked up the following Monday.

According to the Jones County Garbage Service, the billing office will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday. This office will reopen on Dec. 29.

For questions or concerns pertaining to the garbage schedule or operating hours of the business office, please contact Jones County Garbage Service at 601-428-1407.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.