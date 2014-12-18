On this day in history - December 18th, 1966

CBS broadcasts Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Christmas classic tells the tale of mean Mr. Grinch who tries to steal all the presents for the children of Whoville.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! currently holds a perfect 100% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's played by several different networks many times a year between November and Christmas.

Boris Karloff, famous for his portrayal of the Monster in Frankenstein, provided voice talent for Mr. Grinch and the narration. Contrary to popular belief, Karloff did not sing "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch." Thurl Ravenscroft sang it, but when the special was made into an album after it aired, Karloff received a Grammy Award.



