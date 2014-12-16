VIDEO: Topsy Turtle

Thomas Jefferson once said, "Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time."

YouTube user AuDi Yu visited the Taipei Zoo in Taiwan with her daughter. They were able to catch this act of kindness on camera.

Two turtles are seen in the zoo together, and one is trapped on its back.

Turtle One works hard to help Turtle Two, and after a bunch of hard work, Turtle Two gets back on all fours.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.