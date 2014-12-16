Wil Nunnery comes to the Pine Belt from the county seat of Pike County, Magnolia. He graduated from high school in 2005 at Parklane Academy in McComb. Wil then attended Southwest Mississippi Community College before transferring to the University of Southern Mississippi, where he double majored in English and History, taking his degree in 2010.

Wil started his career in television in the Engineering Department switching programming in Master Control. His writing background landed him a position in the News Department producing the morning show and then a weekend anchor chair. He never had any idea he would work in TV.

Wil is an avid lover of film, literature, chess and video games. His grandfather, who spent time at the University of Southern Mississippi, was a Marine Corps veteran of World War II and instilled in him a lifelong study of the conflict. His favorite movie is Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey; his favorite book is Ernest Hemingway's A Farewell to Arms.