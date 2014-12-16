Wil Nunnery - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Wil Nunnery

Wil Nunnery Wil Nunnery
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Wil Nunnery comes to the Pine Belt from the county seat of Pike County, Magnolia. He graduated from high school in 2005 at Parklane Academy in McComb. Wil then attended Southwest Mississippi Community College before transferring to the University of Southern Mississippi, where he double majored in English and History, taking his degree in 2010.

Wil started his career in television in the Engineering Department switching programming in Master Control. His writing background landed him a position in the News Department producing the morning show and then a weekend anchor chair. He never had any idea he would work in TV.

Wil is an avid lover of film, literature, chess and video games. His grandfather, who spent time at the University of Southern Mississippi, was a Marine Corps veteran of World War II and instilled in him a lifelong study of the conflict. His favorite movie is Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey; his favorite book is Ernest Hemingway's A Farewell to Arms.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • PCS, West Marion to square off in season-opening rematch

    PCS, West Marion to square off in season-opening rematch

  • USM Graduates Receive Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarships

    USM Graduates Receive Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarships

    Thursday, August 17 2017 3:51 AM EDT2017-08-17 07:51:24 GMT
    Photo credit: USMPhoto credit: USM

    University of Southern Mississippi graduates Justin Dyer, Kelly Hill and Lorenzo Spencer have been awarded the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship valued at $30,000 per year for their medical training at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. 

    More >>

    University of Southern Mississippi graduates Justin Dyer, Kelly Hill and Lorenzo Spencer have been awarded the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship valued at $30,000 per year for their medical training at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. 

    More >>

  • Kittrell, Wayne Academy looking to gain more attention

    Kittrell, Wayne Academy looking to gain more attention

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-08-17 02:44:25 GMT
    Markus KittrellMarkus Kittrell
    Markus Kittrell is well aware when people speak of Wayne County football, the assumption is the conversation will be of the public school War Eagles. Kitrell and his teammates would like to change that a bit this fall. “When you say Wayne County, everybody knows Wayne County High School, but it’s time for us to put it out there about Wayne Academy, where everybody will know about us,” said Kittrell, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound, two-way lineman for the Jaguars. Wayne Aca...More >>
    Markus Kittrell is well aware when people speak of Wayne County football, the assumption is the conversation will be of the public school War Eagles. Kitrell and his teammates would like to change that a bit this fall. “When you say Wayne County, everybody knows Wayne County High School, but it’s time for us to put it out there about Wayne Academy, where everybody will know about us,” said Kittrell, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound, two-way lineman for the Jaguars. Wayne Aca...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly