VIDEO: Christmas vs. Cats

The holiday season is full of food, family and fun. The older we are the more we cherish the time that we can spend with the ones we love.

Calvin Coolidge said, "Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas."

One thing that is never forgotten is the accidents that make holidays memorable.

This year, keep a lookout for those silly nieces and nephews that come into town, but most of all, keep the cat away from the Christmas tree!

Cole and Marmalade posted his Christmas versus cats YouTube video to share with others how important it is to beware of all things curious.

