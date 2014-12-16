December 16, Tuesday evening forecast

This afternoon and evening will remain mostly clear with just a few passing clouds. That will hold true overnight and through most of the day tomorrow, too.

Wednesday will be a little chilly, although still seasonal, with highs around 60.

Thursday we start to increase the clouds and the chance for rain. A few hit and miss storms will be possible Thursday. Afternoon highs in the 60s.

With better chances for storms on Friday.

