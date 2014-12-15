December 15, Monday evening forecast - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

December 15, Monday evening forecast

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Good evening, everyone! After a few showers and storms earlier this afternoon and evening we will have another round of storms move through tonight between 9pm and 12am. These will likely be well below severe limits. Some moderate rain and gusty wind is all that we anticipated from storms tonight.

Tomorrow, after a few morning clouds we will warm back into the low 60s with plenty of sunshine.

