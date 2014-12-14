Russell joins PRCC Board of Trustees

This is a news release from Pearl River Community College

The newest member of the Pearl River Community College Board of Trustees attended his first meeting Thursday.

Will Russell serves on the board by virtue of his position as superintendent of education in Jefferson Davis County.

He was elected last month in a special election. “I look forward to serving in a positive manner,” Russell said. “I'm very impressed with the campus and where the college stands. Pearl River has always had a rich tradition which I'm proud to be a part of.”

Russell came to PRCC on a football scholarship in 1988. Before graduating, he was named to play in the state all-star game.

He transferred to the University of Tulsa where he was named the Ultimate Student Athlete in 1991 and later inducted into the university's Football Hall of Fame.

Returning to Mississippi, Russell earned the master's degree in special services at William Carey University and the master's in educational leadership from the University of Southern Mississippi.

He also has completed the National Institute for School Leaders through the University of Mississippi.

Russell taught health, physical education and special services for 10 years in Marion County before serving two years as principal of Bassfield High School.

He then was named principal of East Marion Middle School and served four years as assistant superintendent in Marion County.

He was recruited to Hazlehurst as high school prinicipal under a school improvement grant and recorded significant improvements.

Following the resignation of Jefferson Davis superintendent Ike Haynes in May and the appointment of John Daley as interim superintendent, Russell took over for Daley as Bassfield principal.

Russell defeated Daley in the special election to succeed Haynes.

He and his wife are the parents of two sons.

