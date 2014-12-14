WCU Presented Environmental Excellence Award

Pictured with the award and certificate are (left to right) Dr. Tommy King, WCU president; Fletcher; and Dr. James Hutto, marketing consultant for Cenergistic.

This is a news release from William Carey University

William Carey University has saved approximately $405,000 through an energy conservation program and a partnership with Cenergistic, a national energy savings company, earning the university an Environmental Excellence Award presented by Dr. James Hutto, Cenergistic marketing consultant, on December 11.

The energy conservation program has achieved 12 percent cost savings in 30 months. The program achieves its goals by examining all areas of energy use throughout the university, including heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, natural gas and electrical use, water and sewer and other forms of use.

Conservation experts from Cenergistic have also worked with the university to help modify behaviors of staff, such as being more mindful of turning off lights and unplugging appliances when not in use, as well as assisting with utility rate structures, organizational development and construction management.

In order to implement and promote the energy conservation program, WCU President Dr. Tommy King appointed Scotty Fletcher, assistant men's basketball coach, as energy specialist. Fletcher has worked with Cenergistic officials and with the university community to ensure that all energy is used as efficiently as possible. Both the Hattiesburg and Tradition campus in Biloxi have implemented the program.

Fletcher is able to track energy consumption by using energy accounting software. Current energy use is compared to a baseline period, allowing the calculation of the amount of energy that would have been used had conservation and management practices not been implemented. Fletcher is able to use this system to see the successes of the program as well as being able to correct areas needing attention.

“Reaching this level of savings at this stage of the program is a significant achievement,” said Dr. William Spears, chairman and founder of Cenergistic. “William Carey University has done an excellent job of implementing Cenergistic's organizational behavior-based approach to energy conservation and maintaining productive efforts at all levels of the organization.”

Spears added that a primary benefit of the Cenergistic program is that all costs come out of the existing utility budget, with savings projected to more than pay for the program. The additional savings can then be redirected to other parts of the university's budget.

“The administration and all staff members are to be commended for clearly fulfilling their commitment to being good stewards of the organization's energy dollars and the environment,” said Spears.

