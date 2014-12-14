Seminary WCUCOM Student Receives McKenzie Scholarship

Pictured at the scholarship presentation are (left to right) Dr. Scott Hummel, WCU provost; McKenzie; Jennifer Lynch; Dr. James Turner, dean of the WCUCOM; and Dr. Tommy King, WCU president.

This is a news release from William Carey University

Dan Lynch of Seminary, a fourth-year student in the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine, was selected as the first recipient of the Joel W. and Lois S. McKenzie Medical Scholarship.

Lynch is currently working in clinical rotations as part of his medical training in Kirksville, Mo., and was represented at the scholarship presentation by his wife, Jennifer Nobles Lynch.

The scholarship is the second established by Joel McKenzie, a Marion County native.

Lynch was also the first recipient of the Lois S. McKenzie Humanitarian Restricted Scholarship presented three years ago.

