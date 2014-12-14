JCJC is offering non-credit basic machining course

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Jones County Junior College is offering Basic Machining as a non-credit class on the Ellisville campus, in the Industrial Services Building.

Learn the basics of running a lathe, milling machine and drill press. Classes will be Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. beginning Tuesday, January 20, 2015.

If you have any questions about the class, call Paul Johnson at 601-477-4244 or Shannon Wilks at 601-477-4113.

