Saturday Gifted Studies Program Registration Deadline Extended

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

The Frances Karnes Center for Gifted Studies at The University of Southern Mississippi has extended the registration deadline for its Saturday Gifted Studies Program, to be held Jan. 17-Feb. 28 on the Hattiesburg campus.

The program is open to gifted students in Kindergarten through Grade 12 with intelligence quotients of 121 or above, or those who score in the 91th percentile or above at the national level on a standardized achievement test.

Courses will include Under the Sea; Bridges, Blocks and Buildings; Once Upon a Forest; Ponies; Pirates and Princesses; No Problem! Problem Solving; The Big Red Barn; Spanish; Engineering Everywhere!; Geography and Cultural Anthropology; Classic Myths in Today's World; Philosophy; Psychology; Forensic Science; and Mysteries of the Hidden World.

For more information, call the Frances A. Karnes Center for Gifted Studies at 601.266.5236 or visit http://www.usm.edu/gifted.

