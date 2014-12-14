Winter term classes start Monday

This is a news release from Pearl River Community College

Students wanting to squeeze an extra class into the year can take a winter term mini-class at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville and Hattiesburg.

The classes meet all day with a lunch break, from Monday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 19. Finals will be Saturday, Dec. 20.

Students can register as late as Monday. Courses offered in Poplarville are hybrid child development II, language/literacy development, world literature I and music appreciation for non-music majors.

Classes at the Forrest County Center are English composition I and II, world literature II, music appreciation, general psychology and introduction to sociology.

For further information, telephone 601 403-1250 or email admissions@prcc.edu.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.