RECIPE: One pot zucchini mushroom pasta

According to Damn Delicious, this dish is an incredibly creamy, hearty pasta that you can make in just 20 minutes. Even the pasta gets cooked right in the pot!

INGREDIENTS

1 pound spaghetti

1 pound cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 zucchini, thinly sliced and quartered

2/3 cup peas

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 sprigs thyme

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/3 cup grated Parmesan

1/4 cup heavy cream

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium high heat, combine spaghetti, mushrooms, zucchini, peas, garlic, thyme and 4 1/2 cups water; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until pasta is cooked through and liquid has reduced, about 8-10 minutes.

Stir in Parmesan and heavy cream.

Serve immediately.

