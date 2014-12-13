JCJC employees honored for service

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Forty-two Jones County Junior College faculty and staff members were recently honored for their years of service to the college. Administrators and the JCJC Foundation treated everyone to a BBQ lunch and recognized employees at five year increments, beginning with those who have served at least five years. One employee, Bonnie Warren was recognized for her 36 years as a student services administrative assistant and as the current director of advisement at JCJC.

Former public relations director and current yearbook advisor and humanities instructor, Rebecca Patrick was recognized for her 31 years of employment at JCJC. She commented, “Not many people stay with one company for thirty years or more anymore. I always felt like working here at Jones was the best place anyone could work and I have been proud to be a part of a wonderful working family,” said Patrick, who began working at Jones as the president's secretary for Terrell Tisdale in December of 1983.

Bookstore shipping and receiving clerk B.J. Meche worked in the JCJC Bookstore for 30 years doing various office work including accounting, data entry and invoicing. Two employees have put in 25 years: fine arts instructor and assistant director of bands, Meri Newell and sociology division chair and instructor, Dr. Ronnie Bishop. Nine employees have spent 20 years, thirteen have worked 15 years, nine have been working for ten years at JCJC and six employees have completed five years of employment at Jones. All were given a special gift with a personalized plaque commemorating the accomplishment.

“This is a very special day for every one of the more than 450 employees at Jones, regardless of their length of employment on our campus,” said JCJC President, Dr. Jesse Smith. “We were all able to share in the recognition of our co-workers and fellowship with everyone on campus.”

