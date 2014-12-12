RECIPE: Cranberry Cheesecake Pie

This recipe for Cranberry Cheesecake Pie is from Go Bold With Butter.

Ingredients:

For the cranberry filling:

8 ounces cranberries

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 cup water

For the crust:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, cold and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

For the cheesecake:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

To make cranberry filling, combine cranberries, sugar, zest, juice and water in heavy saucepan. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Then, decrease heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes or until cranberries are soft. Set aside to cool.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

To make crust, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add butter and mix with pastry blender or fork until mixture is crumbly and holds together when pinched. Set aside 1/2 cup of mixture.

Transfer remaining crust mixture to 9-inch pie or tart pan. Press crust firmly and evenly into pan. Bake for 10 minutes. Then, set aside to cool slightly.

To make cheesecake filling, place cream cheese and sugar in large mixing bowl. Using electric mixer on medium speed, beat until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla, and mix until combined and smooth. Pour cheesecake filling over slightly cooled crust. Spread evenly.

Drop cranberry mixture by teaspoonfuls over cheesecake filling, leaving about 1/2-inch border around edges.

Crumble remaining crust mixture over top of cranberries.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and cheesecake filling is set.

