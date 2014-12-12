VIDEO: There are two of you? - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: There are two of you?

File Photo File Photo
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Baby London is rather confused to meet two twin girls. 

Rumble Viral posted a Youtube video of London who sees twins for the very first time. His reaction is priceless! 

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly