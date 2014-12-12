Downtown hosts annual holiday events

Saturday is full of activities in downtown Hattiesburg. Streets throughout down town will be blocked off for various events between 2-8 p.m.

Each year the Historic Hattiesburg Neighborhood Association hosts holiday events such as the Art Walk and Victorian Candlelit Christmas to exhibit downtown Hattiesburg and encourage residents to shop locally.

“They've been doing it since 1976 so yes, it's got a very long history,” said HHNA President Andrea Saffle. “It started out as a one-night-thing back in the early 80's and now it's grown to be something that people come from across the region to see.”

This year, Santa will be at the Carter Building for free photos between 3-6 p.m. Be sure to bring a letter of your Christmas wishes so he can take it back to the North Pole.

A Victorian Candlelit Christmas will be from 5-9 p.m. at Walthall Park. The event will feature open house tours, live music, and horse and buggy rides through the neighborhood.

A free shuttle provided by Grove Transit will provide transportation from the event to the art walk.

The association's annual Art Walk will be held at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. Local artists will have their work displayed.

