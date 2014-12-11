On this day in history - December 11th, 1967

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner is released in theaters. The film is known for its treatment of interracial marriage at a critical time of the civil rights movement in the United States. Guess Who's Coming to Dinner is the ninth and final time that husband-and-wife duo Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy appeared in a film together.



Sidney Poitier stars as Dr. John Prentice who falls in love with a young woman after only ten days. They decide to get engaged, and Prentice sits down with his fiancé's mother and father along with his own mother and father to discuss the "situation."



Six months before the release of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, laws that made interracial marriages illegal, particularly in the South, were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. Two days before the Loving v. Virginia decision, Spencer Tracy died.



Katherine Hepburn never saw the finished film. She said her memories of her husband were too painful.



Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

