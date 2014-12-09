Lumberton budget woes weigh heavily on police department

A money shortage in Lumberton could result in the city losing its police department.

Police Lt. Shane Flynt said that officers have already been let go due to the lack of funding.

“We all realize there's a financial situation going on in the city of Lumberton,” Flynt said. “Anyone that's here knows that. We are just hoping for some type of relief, some type of remedy.”

According to Flynt, crime in Lumberton is increasing because of the lack of officers.

Flynt said despite the budget shortages, the department is still working hard, but they owe much of their success to the Lumberton residents.

“We have a lot of good people in Lumberton that assist with their eyes and ears and they'll call and voice their concerns and let us know what's going on a lot,” Flynt said. “We couldn't do it without them.”

Flynt and his staff are concerned about the outcome of the situation.

“We're all praying for some type of remedy. For this situation, I don't know how that's going to come or if that's going to come,” Flynt said. “This place ultimately may shut down.”

If the police department does close, the city of Lumberton may fall under the Lamar County Sheriff's protection.

“It may be protected by Lamar County, but they will be protected,” Flynt said.

A meeting at Lumberton's City Hall is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to find a solution. If a solution is not found, city employees face the potential of losing their pay.

Copyright WDAM 2014. All rights reserved.