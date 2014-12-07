JCJC’s Greene County Center offers non-credit spring classes

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Jones County Junior College's Center in Leakesville is offering non-credit day and night courses this spring. Class dates and times may vary depending on student demand however the following are two of the classes currently scheduled to begin in January.

Non-credit classes offered:

Pipefitting will be offered Monday, January 12, 2015, through June 25, 2015, for $488. Contact Skip Holland on his cell phone at 601-530-2061 or 601-394-4424 for more information or call the Greene County Learning Center at 601-394-4421 or 601-394-4423, or email skip.holland@jcjc.edu, menyone.barrow@jcjc.edu or clint.james@jcjc.edu.

Welding will be offered Monday, January 5, through June 25, for $350.

If you have any questions call the Center at 601-394-4421 or 601-394-4423, or emailmenyone.barrow@jcjc.edu or clint.james@jcjc.edu .

