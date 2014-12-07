JCJC is offering CPT Coding night class Spring 2015

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

The Jones County Junior College Business and Office Technology program will be offering CPT Coding at night during the spring semester of 2015. This is a class designed for non-degree seeking students. The CPT Coding class will be offered on Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The first class meeting will be Tuesday, January 13, 2015.

CPT Coding, (BOT 2643), a three semester credit hour course, is an introduction to the field of procedural coding and requirements for insurance reimbursement using CPT coding resources.

Enrollment in this class is recommended for persons who currently work in a medical setting or persons with past anatomy and physiology or medical terminology coursework who desire to learn the fundamentals of outpatient procedure coding as it relates to medical insurance reimbursement. Individuals interested in enrolling in this class, but who have questions, should contact the instructor for advice. Please notice this is a CPT Coding class—not an ICD Coding class.

For medical industry non-degree seeking students, this class and forthcoming classes could aid in studying for national certification exams offered through various health-care related professional organizations such as AHIMA, AAPC, AAMA, and AAMT in the areas of coding, medical assisting and transcription.

To apply for admission to JCJC, prospective students must complete an application either online or submit an application by fax to the admissions office at 601-477-4258, or fill out an application in person in the Admissions Office. Students must apply for admission and meet admissions requirements prior to registration. Prospective students must also request that a final high school transcript, GED score, and/or college transcripts be sent to JCJC. An ACT score is required for enrollment into certain classes.

Students can register for CPT Coding by contacting the Student Success Center (601-477-4257) for an appointment for advisement and registration, or register on Friday, January 9, 2015, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Academic Support Building.

The CPT Coding class will be offered based on demand, and space is limited; early registration is encouraged.

For more information contact the instructor, Dianne Johnson, 601-477-4816,dianne.johnson@jcjc.edu or Mary Abbey in Instructional Affairs, 601-477-4075,mary.abbey@jcjc.edu.

